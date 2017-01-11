People buy a lot of stuff they don't need

"There are products on the shelves that people don't really need. Not only don't they need it to live, it's probably not benefiting them. And Whole Foods makes a lot of margin on shit like that. I think [products like that] gave Whole Foods the reputation it ended up having -- there's a lot you can buy there outside your daily groceries that rack up your bill a lot. But go to the produce section and stack it up against any produce section outside of a farmers market. What you're getting there is top-quality. You can see it visually."

The employees are sometimes high (on berry juice)

"When acai berry juice first hit the States, Zola's original acai blend with pulp was incredible. I'd down two to three of them a day, and all of my co-workers would too. We'd be completely high on this stuff because it contained guarana powder, and none of us knew what it was. It was like cocaine. [Editor's Note: Guarana "does not contain cocaine, and may have serious side effects for some people," according to Drugs.com.] We'd pound these things. The company got really big because of overenthusiastic people like me, and then they got rid of the pulp. Later, the quality of the acai went down. But it was incredible when it first came out."