The Secret Snacks Chain Restaurant Workers Make When You're Not Looking

Fast-food workers are sick of eating their own restaurants' fast food. Between dealing with insane customers and being inundated with brainwash-y "feel-good" music, employees gotta eat to have the energy to deal with whatever crisis comes their way. But think about it -- In-N-Out's menu has approximately two items, and those employees have no choice but to eat them day In and day Out. It's no wonder that some of them get creative and use the ingredients that are already lying around to make new and interesting dishes.

We tracked down employees who transform and remix their restaurants' food to make brand-new, usually off-the-menu meals. (But you can absolutely order some of them!) Here are all the secret food items fast-food and chain restaurant employees are making for themselves when you're not looking.