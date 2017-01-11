9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming a Server

Keep your cool

"I've seen co-workers cry at work. When you forget stuff, that's when there's emotional turmoil. And also when people are assholes. It gets easier over time. One of the most important things my manager told me early on was, 'You're not saving lives, you're serving food.' I've always been under the mentality of 'this is gonna be fine.' Sure, the job can be bothersome, but I don't mind being in the weeds because I know that service is going to be done eventually."

Practice acceptance… and a good poker face

"I can look assholes in the eye when they're being assholes. I can accept the treatment, but not project any anger or judgment. I can say, 'Yes. OK.' in that situation. 'Yes' is not the easiest thing to say when someone's being like that to you. And in my mind, I'm really angry, but it's not at all evident up front. There's a lot of acceptance in this position because we're at the mercy of stuff like Yelp and customers who don't even say anything while they're there. That's a skill that more recently has become more important -- you don't know when your actions can come back and hurt you."