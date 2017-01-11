Food & Drink

The Sexiest Damn Pizza Instagrams in the World

Di Fara pizza
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Sometimes you want to read about pizza in extreme detail. And sometimes you just want to short-circuit your keyboard by drooling all over it like a rabid dog with a pizza obsession. Hopefully you're feeling more like the latter, because we've got some amazing pizza-focused Instagrams you must follow, among them photo-crazy pizzerias documenting their pies and regular folks who go all Annie Leibovitz on every slice they encounter. This will make you rethink your dinner plans for the next few nights.

Scott's Pizza Tours

Scott gives the best damn pizza tours in all of NYC and has likely forgotten more about pizza than you will ever know.

Scottspizzatours

pizzagoal.s

This Instagram account is run by Germans who presumably love eating pizza while wearing Adidas and listening to music by David Hasselhoff.

pizzagoal.s

pizza

Do you want photos of pizza lovingly curated by the popular Instagrammers behind @fuckjerry and @infatuation? Yes, you do!

pizza

the_pizzaman

Josh Breger lives in Chicago and takes tons of photos of Chicago-style pizza, meaning that Jon Stewart is likely not one of his followers.

the_pizzaman

Pizzeria Mozza

Los Angeles is lucky to have a pizza restaurant owned by Nancy Silverton, Mario Batali, and Joe Bastianich. And if you don't live in LA, well... maybe don't follow this one. Because you're going to get extremely jealous of your West Coast friends.

pizzeriamozza

Pizza Today

This is the official Instagram account of the "#1 trade publication for pizzeria owners & operators" -- so quick, become a pizzeria owner before you look at its photos of pizza!

pizzatoday

Hog & Hominy

Memphis, TN is home to this award-winning restaurant that posts photos of pizza that are far from traditional... although if pork belly & egg pizza does become a tradition, we'll get behind it in a heartbeat.

hogandhominy

phil.duncan

This guy travels the world and posts shirtless photos of himself eating pizza, which is the dictionary definition of "dream job."

phil.duncan

Pizzeria Bianco

Chris Bianco has won a James Beard Award, and his legendary pizzeria might be one of the best reasons to visit Phoenix, AZ... with respect to the Hall of Flame Fire Museum.

pizzeriabianco

h0tgirlseatingpizza

Yes. Yes they are.

h0tgirlseatingpizza

PIZZA domenica

Alon Shaya has been cooking fantastic food in New Orleans for over a decade, and this is a shining example.

pizzadomenica

Margot's Pizza

Yes, this is a great pop-up pizzeria. But do yourself a favor and click on the link above to see the ridiculously fun way it posts photos of pizza on its 'Gram.

margotspizza

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and wants pizza right this second. Follow him to melted cheese @LeeBreslouer.

