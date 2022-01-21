Cozy Up With This Easy Shakshuka Recipe

Weekend mornings call for lavish breakfasts. But perhaps it’s just a little too cold to trek out to brunch, and you're chasing that oh-so-fancy feeling of eating a poached egg. This is where shakshuka comes in—a vibrant, easier-than-it-looks dish to start your day. The ingredients are accessible, and because all the work is done in one skillet, you can take it straight from the burner and dig right in.

The spicy tomato stew has North African origins, nowadays popular all over the Middle East, especially in Israel, where it is said to have been brought over by Maghrebi Jews. Shakshuka can be eaten at any time of day, though it’s imperative that you have a nice, crusty bread for dipping. And what makes this dish especially great is the fact that it’s naturally gluten free.

This particular recipe comes from The Gluten Free Cookbook, written by Italian chef Cristian Broglia. The former executive chef of Alma (the International School of Italian Cuisine) spent years traveling throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, and North America, learning about a diversity of dishes that are gluten-free by design.