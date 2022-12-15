The Best Bakeries & A Can’t-Miss Holiday Rom-Com According to Shay Mitchell
The charming 'You' actor talks about her recently dropped film 'Something From Tiffany’s,' plus her all-time favorite spots to grab sweets.
This season, we’ve got a new go-to film moving to the top of our holiday comfort movie queue: Something From Tiffany’s. Streaming on Prime Video now, this New York City-based romantic comedy checks off a majority of the classic seasonal rom-com genre boxes: It surrounds a mistaken jewelry mixup, couples falling in and out of love, and iconic winter-in-the-Big-Apple backdrops with the added bonus of mouthwatering bakery screen time (courtesy of the main character’s shop called Gillini).
Starring in the film—alongside other cast members like Zoey Deutch (Rachel) and Kendrick Sampson (Ethan)—Canadian actress Shay Mitchell shines in her role as Vanessa, Ethan’s West Coast-loving girlfriend who knows what she wants. Known for her work in shows like Pretty Little Liars and You, as well as being founder of the Béis luggage brand, when it comes to her character, Mitchell says, “I think she had a very happy ending. I love the fact that she knew where she wanted to go and didn’t settle because of a ring. It’s refreshing to see that.” She goes on to say, “I love when I get to shoot something in New York around the holidays, because there’s an added energy to it, especially when you have people in the street watching your scenes. I feel like I’m doing live theater.”
In addition to her character’s modern love conclusion, Mitchell also finds the bakery content throughout the film to provide plenty of nostalgic cravings. When thinking of the movie’s pastry of choice, an Italian treat similar to a croissant called a cornetto, Mitchell becomes reminiscent of her great grandmother’s specialty. “[She] was queen of shortbread cookies and now they always remind me of my childhood,” says Mitchell. “I love that you can have those memories and ties to pastries and baked goodies.”
Playing off a shared love of baked goods and how they can bring us together during the holidays, Thrillist asked Shay Mitchell to spill her favorite bakeries in her home country of Canada and her current base of Los Angeles.
Located in Deep Cove, North Vancouver, Honey’s Doughnuts has been serving up an expertly crafted selection of house made and hand-cut doughnuts since 1996. In addition to staples like the Maple and Chocolate Doughnuts plus an extensive breakfast and lunch menu, the piece de resistance of the popular bakery/cafe is undoubtedly the namesake Honey Doughnut.
Joined by many avid fans across Canada, Mitchell describes the treat as “a warm, beautiful, plain doughnut that tastes like it’s injected with honey. It’s one of my first stops when I go back to the city.” Stamping the shop with her seal of approval, she goes on to say, “I'm a doughnut fanatic and I would say, this is a spot you have to go. It brings back memories of growing up in Vancouver.”
When it comes to other Canadian staples, another of Mitchell’s favorites is Tim Hortons. Founded in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario by Canadian hockey player Tim Horton, the company has grown exponentially over the last five decades with more than 5,000 outposts in 15 countries (and more than 3,500 across Canada alone).
It’s here that Mitchell makes regular pit stops when she’s back home “because you can honestly get a whole meal and dessert for $5. It’s the first place I hit up for a coffee and then a dozen Tim Bits.” In addition to cups of Original Blend Coffee, the cult-favorite Tim Bits, which are essentially doughnut holes, come in flavors ranging from Apple Fritter and Honey Dip to Lemon and Blueberry.
Back stateside, Clark Street Bakery is one of Los Angeles’ notably high-traffic additions to the flourishing culinary scene. The concept first began out of founder Zack Hall’s West Hollywood apartment kitchen and over the last eight years has grown to four storefronts in Los Angeles. For Mitchell, she stumbled upon the spot via “food TikTok. I look up LA spots and that’s usually what decides where I’m eating.”
Of the extensive array of fresh baked breads and classic diner foods, the Monkey Bread is a standout menu item. “It’s all in knots, then you pull it apart and it’s filled with brown sugar,” says Mitchell on the beloved messy comfort food.
Another regular spot for Mitchell in LA is Oui Melrose. Inside the quaint shop and led by owner Armen Piskoulian, “he only does his donuts on the weekends, and makes them himself. He’s a good friend of mine and he has the best baklavas, doughnuts, cookies, you name it,” says Mitchell. Among the famed weekend doughnut spread, previous flavors have included Banana Cream Pie, Orange Blossom Pistachio, and Rainbow Sprinkle.