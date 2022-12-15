The Best Bakeries & A Can’t-Miss Holiday Rom-Com According to Shay Mitchell

This season, we’ve got a new go-to film moving to the top of our holiday comfort movie queue: Something From Tiffany’s. Streaming on Prime Video now, this New York City-based romantic comedy checks off a majority of the classic seasonal rom-com genre boxes: It surrounds a mistaken jewelry mixup, couples falling in and out of love, and iconic winter-in-the-Big-Apple backdrops with the added bonus of mouthwatering bakery screen time (courtesy of the main character’s shop called Gillini).

Starring in the film—alongside other cast members like Zoey Deutch (Rachel) and Kendrick Sampson (Ethan)—Canadian actress Shay Mitchell shines in her role as Vanessa, Ethan’s West Coast-loving girlfriend who knows what she wants. Known for her work in shows like Pretty Little Liars and You, as well as being founder of the Béis luggage brand, when it comes to her character, Mitchell says, “I think she had a very happy ending. I love the fact that she knew where she wanted to go and didn’t settle because of a ring. It’s refreshing to see that.” She goes on to say, “I love when I get to shoot something in New York around the holidays, because there’s an added energy to it, especially when you have people in the street watching your scenes. I feel like I’m doing live theater.”

In addition to her character’s modern love conclusion, Mitchell also finds the bakery content throughout the film to provide plenty of nostalgic cravings. When thinking of the movie’s pastry of choice, an Italian treat similar to a croissant called a cornetto, Mitchell becomes reminiscent of her great grandmother’s specialty. “[She] was queen of shortbread cookies and now they always remind me of my childhood,” says Mitchell. “I love that you can have those memories and ties to pastries and baked goodies.”

Playing off a shared love of baked goods and how they can bring us together during the holidays, Thrillist asked Shay Mitchell to spill her favorite bakeries in her home country of Canada and her current base of Los Angeles.