Meet the Japanese Treat That's Like French Toast on Steroids

Sugar enthusiasts, take note: You'll want to start checking flights to Tokyo after you see this.

The Japanese foodie phenomenon Shibuya toast takes all of your carb-loaded fantasies to the next level, in a ramped up dish that gives its French counterpart a serious run for its money (and/or calorie content). Skip the powdered sugar: We're talking a thick block of honey toast, drizzled with whatever your heart desires -- chocolate, fruit, sorbet, Pocky sticks, cereal, candy -- and hollowed out on the inside, to make room for ice cream. If that's not decadent enough for you, consider opting for the newly popular savory version, in which the bread is covered with a warm, melty cheese like raclette.

Salivating yet? We're crossing our fingers that the popular dish will make its way Stateside sooner than later. Until then, here's a slew of lies about the benefits of a gluten-free diet -- just in case you were looking for any bread-related validation in the meantime.  

