Simmer Down: How to Make Homemade Ketchup

If I presented you with the idea of making ketchup from scratch at home, I assume your eyes would roll and you’d opt for Heinz 57 instead, yes? This was at least my first instinct when broaching the subject, simply because I have historically overlooked ketchup as a condiment entirely. I dip my fries in mayonnaise, so sue me. Think of the times you doused some fried food or burger bun with tomato water, out of blind faith in a store bought bottle of the stuff, only to be left deeply disappointed. That experience is incorrect. On the flip side however, I now know and can joyously share with you that making ketchup at home, following the guidance of fermentation and condiment wizard, Greg Arnold, comes together in a pinch and requires precisely five minutes of your time. Imagine! I am a ketchup convert, and that is a miracle in and of itself.

I connected with Chef Arnold, founder of his own condiment and fermentation program, Dark Horse Organic out of Los Angeles, to learn a little bit about the process of condiment creation and why designing one’s own ketchup is worth the effort. “One, it's fun and two, you know what all of the ingredients are and where they come from. You can also really customize them to your own taste buds,” he notes.

Arnold, raised by his Japanese family, “grew up with soy sauce and ketchup spiked in most dishes.” He explains that the cuisine known as yoshuku describes the point at which Western condiments meet a Japanese style of cooking. “There is a lot of influence of yoshuku in my upbringing and through the product line of Dark Horse. The food produced in the U.S after the 1940s, whether it be frozen, canned, denatured, or processed to increase the shelf life, basically removed all of the flavor, so condiments became extremely important in our culture to make the food palatable.”

Chef Arnold reflects on working in restaurants and tasting popular American condiments, “trying to replicate their flavor using natural and organic ingredients,” and noticing, “almost all [premade] condiments have huge amounts of salt and processed sugar or fructose. So, to make a healthy version at home you need to really put thought into natural alternatives.”