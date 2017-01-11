17 Dishes You Need to Master in Your 20s

9. Chili

"Chili is great because it can be made with minimal ingredients, cooks in record time, and you can serve it any way you want -- just the way it is, over rice, on nachos, or on a hot dog," Scala Quinn says. "Just get yourself going with garlic, oil, and beef, and the rest is as simple as you can get. You don't even have to use one of those gross chili seasoning packets."

Avoid a sodium OD by following the expert's lead here. Blend together 1 teaspoon each of cumin, salt, and oregano, a pinch of crushed red pepper, and a few tablespoons of chili powder and add it to a large pot of sauteed chopped white onions, minced garlic, and 2 pounds of browned ground beef (she likes sirloin) over medium-high heat. Keep this bubbling for a few additional minutes -- the heat allows the spices to infuse the meat with all that amazing flavor. Next, pour in a can of crushed or stewed tomatoes and a bottle of beer (any not-too-sweet style -- save that raspberry beer-garita for later, bruh). Then just set it and forget it over low heat for an hour or so, mix in a drained can of kidney beans about 45 minutes in, and head for the tailgate.