Be the Cookout Hero With This Skillet Blueberry Cornbread

Hot dogs and burgers might be the usual cookout suspects. Grilling meat is, of course, a no-brainer at many al fresco gatherings. Sides get plenty of glory, too. But when I’m camping, picnicking, or otherwise cooking in the great outdoors, I like to kick things up a notch. And a snacky cake, like blueberry cornbread, is a perennial favorite.

The best thing is its adaptability. Don’t have blueberries? Use whatever berries or stone fruit you have on hand. I’ve chopped up plums, I’ve thrown in peaches, I’ve toted a smoothie packet of frozen mixed berries—this is an ever-riffable recipe, which is exactly what cooking-on-the-fly outside calls for. All you need is a trusty cast iron skillet, a heat source, and a little will power (no peeking until at least a half hour has passed).

Some cookery notes to be mindful of: If you have a fire-proof grate to place your cast iron pan on above hot coals, you can go ahead and use that. Do be sure you have enough hot coals underneath and make sure your skillet gets nice and warm first. Whereas, if you’re using a barbecue grill with a cover, you might want to cut down the cook time to about 30 minutes. It’s all relative! Keep an eye on it, but no need to babysit it.