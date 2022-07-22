This Pineapple and Jalapeño Slaw Is the Perfect Barbecue Side

If you have ever found yourself wandering down Union Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn, you’re bound to smell wafts of smoked meats and hear the clinking of cocktail glasses emanating from the beloved barbecue restaurant Pig Beach.

The critically acclaimed spot, which began as a modest pop-up in the parking lot and now has three locations, is helmed by Rob Shawger and classically trained chefs Shane McBride (formerly of Balthazar) and Matt Abdoo (formerly of Del Posto). With Mcbride and Abdoo’s first ever cookbook, Pig Beach BBQ Cookbook: Smoked, Grilled, Roasted, and Sauced, they are letting readers in on all of their tips and tricks and welcoming them into their “united family of barbecue.”

“We’ve always wanted a cookbook that was our own,” Abdoo says. “A lot of the barbecue cookbooks that have existed have been somewhat secretive. They’d give you some of the doors, but not all the keys to the right information on how to do it.”

While the food is undeniably the main attraction, Abdoo and McBride seek to encourage people to take the joy experienced in their restaurant and recreate it amongst friends and family through the form of delicious food.

Family is at the heart of McBride and Abdoo’s barbecue ventures. In fact, Abdoo’s brother-in-law and Pig Beach’s former executive chef, Jeff Michner, who passed away in 2018, was instrumental in developing the recipes for the cookbook; McBride says the book is “without a doubt” an homage to Michner and his impact on the restaurant.