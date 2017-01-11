Why Yes, 'Pokémon Go' Pairs Very Well With Marijuana

This article is contributed by Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource. For more information, please visit Leafly.
Have you noticed more people walking around your neighborhood swiping on their cell phones in an almost zombie-like state recently? Chances are, that person is trying to catch ‘em all on the new gaming app Pokémon Go, which has already been installed more times in its first week than the dating app Tinder in its five years of existence. After a few of us here at Leafly were wandering around the office trying to capture a creature, we figured we'd give our tired legs a break and come up with a list of the best cannabis strains to pair with your next Pokémon Go session.
Check out what Leafly users had to say about these seven Poké-riffic strains, then pick one up right Meowth before you get back out there and start playing again.
Fire OG
Fire OG is an ideal choice for the next time you and your friends are out trying to catch the fire-breathing Charizard. Charizard’s flame is so hot that it can melt boulders, making this Pokémon the perfect match for the strongest of the OG strains (which sports red hairs that give this hybrid its name).
"Fire OG is NOT to be underestimated. As a super- sativa afficianado I'm usually somewhat reletivley underwhelmed by decent, but dime a dozen "OG's." This however, is a kick in the face and a ripping sativa one at that. Fire OG and its crosses Firewalker (fire x skywalker) and Fire King (x king louis) are all superior, (while I believe the latter to be the strongest) this is fucking intense and uplifting until you start to feel your eyes seal. Once that happens (an hour thirty in) you ARE going to relax... fetally. 10/10." –Jackboothe
Durban Poison
Feeling a little sleepy on your walk? Don’t end up like a Snorlax. The pure sativa Durban Poison should do the trick -- it’s the perfect strain to help you stay in tune with your surroundings.
"Does not get any better than this, exactly what you would expect from a sativa, energizing uplifting and a very tasty sweet pine and citrus flavor, definitely one of my top 5 favorite strains." –RiPpEdCiTy
707 Headband
Another strain that can help treat the tension and anxiety you might face when trying to catch ‘em all, 707 Headband brings a strong hybrid high that leaves consumers feeling heady and creative rather than sleepy.
"With its strong, sweet aroma, headband is a sensation for even the most critical of cannabis pundits. I enjoy the creative/anxiolytic effects that come up, makes my dreams appear as if I am a young Pokémon master. The old Pokémon, not this new crap." –Dwarren
Poison Haze
While out trying to catch the poison/ground type Nidoqueen, this Poison Haze strain, with its sweet, citrus aroma, will help you take her and her powerful tail down in battle. Its energetic and happy high will help any adult Pokémon fan through his or her voyage in catching the characters.
"This is an extremely potent strain with a intense powerful high. The high was similar to the high from durban poison, except it lasted a hell of a lot longer. It was a very enjoyable high. Got rushes of energy and these weird psychedelic-like experiences which were coming and going as i was smoking the blunt. I wouldnt say i was tripping, as that is impossible from consuming marijuana, but it was just odd. great and extremely enjoyable, but odd. the only downside to this bud is the high didnt last that long, and wore off after about an hour or so. On the positive side there was no burnout, and the bud had a nice fruity lemony taste to it. I would definitely recommend this bud. the high it provided me with was very unique and pleasant. This is not for new smokers. This bud also made me very active but, due to the short duration of the high, could be smoked before bed." –patrickbasler
Super Silver Haze
Are you at the point in your Pokémon Go journey where all you want to do is get blasted with Blastoise? The four-time High Times Cannabis Cup winner Super Silver Haze will do the job with its energetic, long-lasting body high.
"The strongest sativa. Especially from a skilled grower, it lives up to and exceeds high expectations. Incredible mood-enhancement, legendary taste and smell." –nolovedeepweb
Agent Orange
Feeling a bit crabby as you struggle to catch Pokémon? Don’t end up like Krabby -- instead, try the hybrid Agent Orange strain for an uplifting, happy high to enhance your journey.
"pretty potent strain, have a munch pack ready (I spent 10 bucks worth on munchies)… it is very high in euphoria" –happy0102
Incredible Hulk
Need a little extra kick on your final push in finding Pokémon? Don’t end up like Slowpoke. The Incredible Hulk sativa will help, giving a creative and social energy boost while the blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors envelop the palate.
"Smokes smooth and makes you feel really euphoric and uplifted…very energetic and doesn't make you tired as most strains will. This is a great sativa." –MahoneyMcLeaf
This article was originally published as Catch These 7 Strains for Your Next Pokémon GO Session. For this and more articles on cannabis news and culture, visit Leafly News.
