Why Yes, 'Pokémon Go' Pairs Very Well With Marijuana

"With its strong, sweet aroma, headband is a sensation for even the most critical of cannabis pundits. I enjoy the creative/anxiolytic effects that come up, makes my dreams appear as if I am a young Pokémon master. The old Pokémon, not this new crap." –Dwarren

Poison Haze

While out trying to catch the poison/ground type Nidoqueen, this Poison Haze strain, with its sweet, citrus aroma, will help you take her and her powerful tail down in battle. Its energetic and happy high will help any adult Pokémon fan through his or her voyage in catching the characters.

"This is an extremely potent strain with a intense powerful high. The high was similar to the high from durban poison, except it lasted a hell of a lot longer. It was a very enjoyable high. Got rushes of energy and these weird psychedelic-like experiences which were coming and going as i was smoking the blunt. I wouldnt say i was tripping, as that is impossible from consuming marijuana, but it was just odd. great and extremely enjoyable, but odd. the only downside to this bud is the high didnt last that long, and wore off after about an hour or so. On the positive side there was no burnout, and the bud had a nice fruity lemony taste to it. I would definitely recommend this bud. the high it provided me with was very unique and pleasant. This is not for new smokers. This bud also made me very active but, due to the short duration of the high, could be smoked before bed." ­–patrickbasler