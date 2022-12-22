10 Essential Smoking Tools for Concentrates

Think of how it feels to exhale a puff of flower. (If you know, you know, but we’ll explain.) There’s the aroma lifting off the buds as you pack the bowl or roll up a joint. As you take a hit, there’s a little harshness from the cannabinoid-filled smoke, followed by the lingering flavors of the terpenes. Now, think of that flavor multiplied by five.

That is what it’s like to smoke concentrates—a truly potent expression of the cannabis plant that allows you to smell and feel the unique differences strain-to-strain. The secret to a successful sesh: you need a totally different set of tools to consume concentrates.

Accessories matter when it comes to “dabbing,” the term for flash vaporizing concentrates at a high temperature. To properly enjoy concentrates in all their standalone glory, it takes specific tools and materials that can handle these consistencies and temperatures. Wherever your cannabis journey leads from here, these are the essential tools to get you started.