Girl Scouts' New S'mores Cookie Will Come in Two Varieties

January is a wonderful time of year: Winter is in full swing, the holiday madness is over, and -- perhaps most important -- it's Girl Scout Cookie season! To help celebrate 100 years of you buying cookies outside of supermarkets instead of inside of them, the organization just announced that it's releasing a brand-new cookie: Girl Scout S'mores.

Now, depending on where you live in the country, you'll get the chance to buy one of two extremely different types of S'mores cookies. That's because the Girl Scouts have two different bakers that make the snacks (you can find out which bakery caters to your region here). But don't worry, both versions sound good enough that you'll want to eat an entire box.