What the Hell Is Actually in Your Favorite Fruit Snacks?

Take Your Appetizer Game to the Next Level With Chorizo Pizza Dip
Out of all the snacks you used to eat by the fistful when you were a kid, chances are you still enjoy eating fruit snacks as an adult. And maybe even by the fistful. But have you ever stopped popping Gushers in your mouth to wonder if these fruity snacks are actually made with real fruit? And if not, then what the hell is in them?
Just like a Fruit by the Foot, we unravel this important snack mystery with the help of longtime fruit snack connoisseur, comedian, and Superior Donuts actor Jermaine Fowler on this week's episode of the new Thrillist series, Snack Talk. Watch Fowler and host Justin Warner dive mouth first into their investigation, examining the ingredients of several popular fruit snacks -- from Welch's to generic grocery store brands -- by eating them, of course. The actual ingredients used to make the fruit snacks may not surprise you, but their take on how these nostalgia-inducing snacks stand the test of time may come as a bit of a shock.
Oh, and did we mention they dump a bunch of fruit snacks into a blender for a "fruit snack smoothie" as they go? Check out the full clip above and watch as they bravely taste the resulting frothy, gray liquid.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.