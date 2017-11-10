Why Do Donuts Have a Hole in Them?

Donuts are the delicious dotted line between breakfast foods and snacks. Because they're so easy to stuff into your face in rapid succession, there's a damn good chance you're often too busy eating them to wonder why they come with a gaping hole in the middle. What's the deal with that tragic dough void? Sure, there are plenty of donuts out there that don't have holes, but why are we so comfortable with paying for the ones that clearly have something missing?
This is just one of the many important snack mysteries explained in this week's episode of the new Thrillist series Snack Talk, with host Justin Warner and none other than Double Dare host, comedian, and noted snack expert Marc Summers. Watch as Summers helps demystifies some of the biggest snack questions you've probably been too hungry to ask this whole time -- why Goldfish are fish, why Pringles are curved, why bubble gum is pink, among others. Snacks are eaten, stories are told, and even a few inappropriate jokes are cracked along the way.
Sit back with some crackers (they have holes, too), watch, and learn.
