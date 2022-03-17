Make Snoop Dogg’s Favorite BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad

Before cooking with Snoop, Damuck meticulously laid bacon strips on a sheet pan, but after watching him cook the crispiest bacon by just throwing it in a pan and stirring it with a spoon, her mind was forever changed. And, she advises, if you can make the blue corn tortilla strips yourself, all the better, but store-bought will do just fine. Lastly, they had recently made Snoop’s recipe for BBQ chicken wings together, so that became the added protein.

“The BBQ chicken is prepared just how Snoop does it and the whole thing turned out amazing,” she says. “If both Martha and Snoop are behind something, there’s no way it can be bad.”

More than anything, Damuck is hoping her cookbook can expand and change the minds of her readers—encouraging them to visit the farmers’ market, enroll in a CSA delivery, or even start to grow food themselves.

“I know it’s unrealistic to say that every time you cook it will be fresh and seasonal, but there are ways to start small,” she says. “Plant some herbs on your windowsill and make some of these salads that take 10 minutes to throw together. I try to view cooking as a self-care moment, since nourishment through food is one of the biggest ways you can take care of yourself.”