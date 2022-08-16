This Queer-Led Edible Brand Creates the Most Joyful Products

You just have to smile when you spot a Sonder product. Neon ink makes the playful, patterned packages of vaporizer oil cartridges pop from the shelf, and the silver foil bags of Space Crystals—the brand’s infused spin on Pop Rocks—feature a mouth opening to reveal galactic gems.

The designs are hypnotic, the descriptions are cheeky, and the Space Crystals come in punny flavors like Stoned Fruit and Pineapple Party. They’re just plain fun, which is exactly what founders Faun Chapin and M. Paradise intended when they launched the brand in 2017.

Chapin grew up in Mendocino County, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle of West Coast cannabis production. She is technically a second-generation cannabis entrepreneur, following in the footsteps of her cultivator mother. However, when Chapin thinks back on her childhood memories of the old school days, and the lifestyle required of doing things the old school way, “fun” is not a word that comes to mind.

“When we say ‘war on drugs,’ it really was a war. Agents rappelling down from helicopters with machine guns—it was scary,” Chapin remembers. “We had to be careful. Every morning, we’d put on a full body wetsuit and wade up a river to get to my mom’s grow and water the plants.”

Back then, the risk was high and so was the reward. Prices for a pound of flower were around $5,000, compared to today’s average in the legal market of $1,336/pound. Chapin’s mother was able to raise her three children on her own, get off of welfare, and even put Faun through grad school at Yale. So while her memories aren’t all warm, fuzzy visions of a hippie utopia, Chapin has immense respect for all the women who laid the foundation for the industry she now occupies.

“It’s infuriating to hear people talk about these ‘OG growers’ as only dudes in the woods—the real OGs were the women,” explains Chapin. “The women were the gardeners in these hippie communities. The women were the original Emerald Triangle growers, but when the ’80s hit, and state governments started threatening taking their children away, they stopped growing.”