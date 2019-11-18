The New Southern Cuisine: Don’t Call It Fusion

If you’re heading out to eat somewhere in the South these days, you’re in for a good meal, no doubt. But the best new restaurants here are offering so much more. They’re feeding you a story of cultural evolution. The chefs and cooks capturing attention right now are taking their own culinary traditions and applying locally grown ingredients from around the South, while incorporating longtime Southern food traditions. But to be clear: This isn’t fusion. This is the flavor of the new South.
But let’s back up. Not long ago -- think back to 2011 -- we as a region were rejoicing in a frenzy of great barbecue. Various states and regions began raising up their pitmasters, shining a spotlight on all those who toil away at the fire to coax deep flavor. Barbecue became a symbol, not just of excellence hidden in plain view, but of the complexity that lay within Southern food. Ours is a region whose food carries with it the burdens of our past -- a history of slavery and racism, long-lasting, outdated stereotypes of our people, and a tenuous political landscape. Eating and celebrating barbecue has become a way to better understand our fraught past and our hopeful future.
Today, barbecue joints are still some of the South’s best tables, and frequently make their way onto best-of lists -- we include a solid new barbecue spot on this list, in fact.
But heading into 2020, the conversation has shifted. Barbecue is now one equal-playing part in a more harmonious chorus of cooking styles and flavors. Today’s tune is added to by a broad range of dialects and tempos -- barbecue and biscuits, yes, as well as mofongo, tamales, and Japanese soul food. The restaurants worth visiting in the South right now are cluing us in: Southern food is evolving -- and it’s time to recognize how much more of the world has been invited to the table.
As a region, we’ve long opened our doors to outsiders and other cultures. That’s given us a flavor-rich and complex cuisine, one that pulls from Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, and South America, but also the Philippines, Laos, India, and Israel. The most notable new restaurants are layering catfish with Gujrati spices. They’re making dukkah from pecans. They’re adding Benton’s bacon to gyoza. And the overall effect is greater than its parts.
What hasn’t changed in Southern restaurants is our constant reverence for the ancestors and family members who have passed down their culinary traditions. That is what makes this crop of restaurants so deeply personal. Chefs here pay tribute to those antecedents -- as Chef Vivek Surti does by reinterpreting generations-old family recipes for his tables at Nashville’s Tailor.
Today’s Southern restaurants are inviting you in and starting the conversation by asking, “Would you like to get to know my version of the South?” In doing so, they’re adding to this region’s long and revered tradition of telling stories at the table, and sharing their answers by passing you a plate and inviting you to dig in.
