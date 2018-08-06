Get Grilling: Filipino-Style Salmon Adobo

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for Filipino-style salmon adobo.
Filipino-Inspired Salmon Adobo
Total Time: 20 minutes, plus time to marinate
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Miller Lite
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 cloves garlic
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 to 6 boneless salmon fillets (4 to 6 ounces each)
- 2 limes, sliced in half
Directions:1.Combine the Miller Lite, soy sauce, white vinegar, brown sugar and olive oil in a large ziplock bag. Peel the garlic cloves and smash them with the side of a knife, leaving them mostly intact, and add them to the marinade with black pepper.
2. Add the salmon fillets to the marinade so that they are all evenly coated. Marinate for at least 30 minutes.
3. Prepare your grill with a medium-high flame. Clean the grates and let it get warm for at least 5 minutes. Place the lime halves and salmon on the grill, skin side down if the skin is still on, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until it’s starting to firm up and pulls easily from the grill. Flip and finish cooking for 2 to 4 minutes, until it’s firm and lightly flaky.
4. Let the salmon rest for 5 to 10 minutes before eating. Serve with the grilled lime halves.