Get Grilling: Filipino-Style Salmon Adobo

Filipino-Inspired Salmon Adobo Total Time: 20 minutes, plus time to marinate Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients: ½ cup Miller Lite

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup white vinegar

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 cloves garlic

Freshly ground black pepper

4 to 6 boneless salmon fillets (4 to 6 ounces each)

2 limes, sliced in half