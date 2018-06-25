Get Grilling: Avocado With Pico De Gallo

Grilled Avocado with Pico de Gallo Total Time: 15 minutes Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients: 1 large tomato, finely chopped

1 small white onion, finely chopped

1 jalapeño or serrano pepper, stem removed and minced

2 tablespoons lime juice

¼ cup lightly packed cilantro, chopped

3 avocados, pitted and halved

12 slices good bread, like ciabatta

Olive oil for grilling

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon salt