Get Grilling: Avocado With Pico De Gallo

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for grilled avocado with pico de gallo.
Grilled Avocado with Pico de Gallo
Total Time: 15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 large tomato, finely chopped
- 1 small white onion, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeño or serrano pepper, stem removed and minced
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ¼ cup lightly packed cilantro, chopped
- 3 avocados, pitted and halved
- 12 slices good bread, like ciabatta
- Olive oil for grilling
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
Directions:1. Combine the tomato, onion, jalapeño, and lime juice, then fold in the cilantro. Set aside.
2. Prepare your grill with high heat, allowing the grate to preheat for at least 5 minutes. Lightly coat the avocados and bread with olive oil.
3. Grill the avocados, flesh side down, for 20 to 30 seconds, just long enough to give them some good grill markings while leaving them mostly cool and creamy. Remove from the heat and sprinkle evenly with the chili powder and salt.
4. Toast the bread for 20 to 30 seconds per side, just until it’s golden. Fill each avocado half with pico de gallo and serve with 2 slices of bread so everyone can assemble their own toasts.
(If you prefer, in lieu of toasted bread, this recipes also goes great with tortilla chips.)