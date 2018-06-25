Get Grilling: Beer Brats with Chile Queso

Beer Brats with Hatch Chile Queso Total Time: 30 minutes Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 hatch chiles, seeds removed, finely chopped (or poblano peppers)

1 to 2 jalapeños, stem and seeds removed, finely chopped (optional)

1 can Miller Lite

8 to 12 bratwurst sausages

1 pound white American or white cheddar cheese, grated

1 teaspoon chili powder