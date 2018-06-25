Get Grilling: Beer Brats with Chile Queso

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for beer brats cooked with a gooey chili queso.
Beer Brats with Hatch Chile Queso
Total Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 hatch chiles, seeds removed, finely chopped (or poblano peppers)
- 1 to 2 jalapeños, stem and seeds removed, finely chopped (optional)
- 1 can Miller Lite
- 8 to 12 bratwurst sausages
- 1 pound white American or white cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
Directions:1. Prepare your grill with medium flame. Set a large cast iron skillet directly on the grate and allow it to get warm for about 5 minutes.
2. Add the olive oil and butter to the cast iron skillet. When the butter is melted, stir the onion and salt, cover the grill, and cook until the onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the hatch chiles and, if you’re using it, the jalapeños; cook for another minute or two.
3. Add the Miller Lite to the skillet and bring to a simmer, approximately 4 to 5 minutes. Gently add the sausages to the skillet, cover the grill, and cook for about 10 minutes, flipping them halfway through using tongs, until they’re cooked through.
4. Transfer the sausages directly to the grill grate and sear each side for 2 to 3 minutes, until they have good grill markings.
5. Meanwhile, gradually stir all the cheese into the skillet, stirring after each addition until it’s mostly melted. Season with the chili powder. Use a good oven mitt to pull the skillet off the grill, or ladle the queso dip into a bowl. Slice the sausages and serve them right away, with toothpicks for dipping.