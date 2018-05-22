Get Grilling: Miller Lite BBQ Cheeseburgers

Miller Lite BBQ Cheeseburger Total Time: 30 minutes Yield: 6 burgers

Ingredients: 2½ pounds ground beef (preferably 85% lean)

½ cup Miller Lite BBQ Sauce, plus more for serving

Vegetable oil for grilling

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

6 slices extra-sharp cheddar cheese

6 potato rolls

Miller Lite Whole-Grain Mustard, for serving

Mayonnaise, for serving

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 heirloom tomato, sliced

6 bibb lettuce leaves