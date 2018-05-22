Get Grilling: Miller Lite BBQ Cheeseburgers

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one that uses the beer in barbecue cheeseburgers.
Miller Lite BBQ Cheeseburger
Total Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 6 burgers
Ingredients:
- 2½ pounds ground beef (preferably 85% lean)
- ½ cup Miller Lite BBQ Sauce, plus more for serving
- Vegetable oil for grilling
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 6 slices extra-sharp cheddar cheese
- 6 potato rolls
- Miller Lite Whole-Grain Mustard, for serving
- Mayonnaise, for serving
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 heirloom tomato, sliced
- 6 bibb lettuce leaves
Directions:1. Before you make the burgers, ensure that the meat is very cold in the refrigerator. If you’re in a hurry, you can spread it in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze for 10 or 15 minutes, just until it’s well chilled all the way through.
2. In a large bowl, combine the beef with the Miller Lite BBQ Sauce, taking care not to over handle it. Gently shape it into 6 evenly sized patties that are a little bigger than the buns, and press a shallow thumbprint into the center of each, which will keep it from “puffing up” in the middle. Arrange the patties on a plate.
3. Prepare your grill so there’s a high flame on one side and low heat on the other; let it get warm for at least 5 minutes.
4. Just before cooking, brush oil all over the patties, then generously sprinkle the tops and bottoms with salt and pepper. Grill directly over the high flame with the indentation side up and allow to cook undisturbed for at least 3 minutes; check the bottoms by carefully lifting up an edge with your spatula, looking for good grill marks.
5. Flip the patties and blanket each one with a slice of cheese. Continue to cook for 3 to 5 minutes, depending on desired doneness: a medium-rare burger will have just a little ‘give’ if you press it with your finger, while a medium burger will be pretty firm. If the outsides are seared before the inside is cooked through, or if the burgers are done before the cheese can really melt, move the patties to a cooler part of the grill, close the lid, and check back every 2 minutes. Once they’re done, move them to the coolest part of your grill to keep them warm.
6. Split the rolls and toast over high heat for 20 to 30 seconds, until they’re warm. Spread the insides of the roll with the Miller Lite Whole-Grain Mustard and mayonnaise before adding the patties and top with sliced red onion, tomato, and a lettuce leaf. Serve immediately.
TIP: To give your sliced tomato extra flavor, lightly drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper when building your burger.
TIP: In addition to toasting the inside halves of the rolls, flip them over on the grill so you get nice grill marks on the outside of each half.
Miller Lite BBQ Sauce
Total Time: 40 minutes
Yield: About 2½ cups
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 jalapeño, stem removed, with membranes and seeds for additional heat
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- ¼ cup orange juice
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
Directions:1. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the jalapeños and cook until they start to soften approximately 5 to 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds or so, until it becomes fragrant.
2. Add the ketchup, Miller Lite, orange juice, brown sugar, salt, and spices. Bring to a boil, then simmer, stirring occasionally, until it’s thick, 30 minutes or so. Remove from the heat and blitz in a food processor until smooth.
Miller Lite Whole-Grain Mustard
Total Time: 5 minutes, plus time to soak
Yield: About 2 cups
Ingredients:
- ½ cup mustard seeds (yellow, brown, or a combination)
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup Miller Lite
- ¼ cup honey or agave syrup
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:1. In a small bowl, add the mustard seeds and cover with vinegar and Miller Lite. Add in the honey and the salt and stir to combine. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let soak overnight in the refrigerator, so the seeds absorb some of the liquid.
2. Add mustard seeds and all their soaking liquid to a blender. Puree until the mixture is pretty smooth, with a few mustard seeds still whole. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.