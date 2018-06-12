Get Grilling: Chipotle Caesar Salad

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for a chipotle Caesar salad, featuring grilled romaine lettuce.
Chipotle Caesar Salad with Grilled Romaine
Total Time: 15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 canned chipotles in adobo, minced
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup olive oil, plus more for grilling
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 3 large heads of romaine
- ½ cup raw pumpkin seeds (optional)
- Manchego cheese, for serving (or Parmesan cheese, if Manchego is not available)
Directions:1. To create the dressing, purée the garlic and chipotles with the mayonnaise, lime juice, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce and black pepper in a small food processor or blender. Set aside or refrigerate for up to 3 days.
2. Prepare your grill with medium-high heat and let it get warm for at least 5 minutes. Halve the romaine heads lengthwise, leaving the ends intact, and lightly coat the flat side with olive oil. Grill for just 20 or 30 seconds, until the edges are charred but the rest is crisp and raw.
3. Transfer the lettuce, grilled side up, to a serving platter. Drizzle it all over with the salad dressing and cover it with grated manchego cheese. Garnish with pumpkin seeds, if available. Serve immediately.