Get Grilling: Chipotle Caesar Salad

Chipotle Caesar Salad with Grilled Romaine Total Time: 15 minutes Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients: 3 garlic cloves, minced

2 canned chipotles in adobo, minced

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup olive oil, plus more for grilling

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 large heads of romaine

½ cup raw pumpkin seeds (optional)

Manchego cheese, for serving (or Parmesan cheese, if Manchego is not available)