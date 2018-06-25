Get Grilling: Fish Tacos with Jalapeno Tartar Sauce

Grilled Fish Tacos with Jalapeño Tartar Sauce Total Time: 4 to 6 servings Yield: 30 minutes

Ingredients: 1½ pounds snapper filets, skinned (or grouper, flounder, halibut, Mahi Mahi)

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup capers with brine

2 jalapeños, minced (remove the seeds and membranes to make it less spicy)

2 cups shredded red cabbage

¼ cup lime juice

1 tablespoon sugar

1½ teaspoons and 1 teaspoon salt, divided

2 teaspoons chili powder

Zest of 1 lime

⅔ cup sour cream

8 to 12 small corn tortillas

Chopped fresh cilantro for serving