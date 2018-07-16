Get Grilling: Miller Lite-Brined Chicken

Miller Lite-Brined Chicken with BBQ Sauce Total Time: 40 minutes, plus time to brine Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients: 3 cans Miller Lite

⅓ cup sugar

⅓ cup plus 1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

4½ cups ice water

4 pounds chicken pieces, bone-in

½ cup Miller Lite BBQ Sauce, plus more for serving