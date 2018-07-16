Get Grilling: Miller Lite-Brined Chicken

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for beer-brined grilled chicken with homemade barbecue sauce.
Miller Lite-Brined Chicken with BBQ Sauce
Total Time: 40 minutes, plus time to brine
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 3 cans Miller Lite
- ⅓ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup plus 1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 4½ cups ice water
- 4 pounds chicken pieces, bone-in
- ½ cup Miller Lite BBQ Sauce, plus more for serving
Directions:1. Combine the Miller Lite, sugar, and ⅓ cup salt in a saucepan and heat over medium just until everything dissolves, approximately 3 minutes. Remove from heat and combine with the ice water in a large bowl to make a brine. Then add the chicken, making sure that it’s fully submerged. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.
2. Prepare your grill with a medium flame and let it get warm for at least 5 minutes. Pat the chicken dry and brush it all over with the olive oil, then sprinkle with the remaining 1½ teaspoons salt. Grill, covered, for 10 to 12 minutes, then flip and repeat on the second side.
3. Use a brush or spoon to baste the Miller Lite BBQ Sauce thinly and evenly over the chicken. Cover the grill and cook another 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest for a few minutes, then serve with the remaining Miller Lite BBQ Sauce
Miller Lite BBQ Sauce
Total Time: 40 minutes
Yield: About 2½ cups
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 jalapeño, stem removed, with membranes and seeds for additional heat
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- ¼ cup orange juice
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
Directions:1. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the jalapeños and cook until they start to soften approximately 5 to 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds or so, until it becomes fragrant.
2. Add the ketchup, Miller Lite, orange juice, brown sugar, salt, and spices. Bring to a boil, then simmer, stirring occasionally, until it’s thick, 30 minutes or so. Remove from the heat and blitz in a food processor until smooth.