Get Grilling: Chipotle Chicken Breasts

Chipotle Chicken Breasts Total Time: 20 minutes, plus time to marinate Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients: 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 canned chipotles in adobo

2 cloves garlic

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Zest of ½ orange

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt