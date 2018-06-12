Get Grilling: Chipotle Chicken Breasts

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for grilled chicken with a sweet and smoky chipotle sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Breasts
Total Time: 20 minutes, plus time to marinate
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 4 canned chipotles in adobo
- 2 cloves garlic
- ¼ cup water
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- Zest of ½ orange
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:1. Place the chicken breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap or in a ziplock bag and use a meat pounder or rolling pin to gently pound them to an even thickness, about ¾-inch.
2. In a small food processor or blender, purée the canned chipotles and garlic with the water, honey, cumin, and orange zest. Stream in the olive oil and blend until smooth.
3. Add the chicken breasts to a bowl or ziplock bag and toss to coat with the chipotle marinade. Cover and marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes or refrigerate overnight.
4. Prepare your grill with medium-high flame and let it get warm for at least 5 minutes. Pull the chicken out of the marinade, shaking off any excess, and grill, covered, for 5 to 7 minutes per side, until cooked through. (Move it to indirect heat, keeping the grill covered, if the outside is cooking too quickly.)
5. Remove from the heat and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.