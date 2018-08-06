Get Grilling: Chicken Al Pastor

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for grilled chicken, al pastor style.
Grilled Chicken al Pastor
Total Time: 1 hour
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 pineapple
- 1 white onion
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- ½ cup white vinegar
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 4 pounds boneless skinless thighs
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- ½ cup lightly packed cilantro
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
Directions:1. Prepare half of your grill with a medium-high flame and the other half with a medium flame.
2. Cut off the top of the pineapple and use a sharp knife to remove the skin. Slice half of the fruit into ½- to1-inch rings, leaving the core intact, and set them aside. Peel and cut the onion in half and reserve one half.
3. Purée the whole pineapple half and onion half in a blender or food processor with the garlic, vinegar, chili powder, and cumin. Add the chicken thighs to a large bowl or ziplock bag and pour this mixture over them, ensuring they’re evenly coated. Marinate for 20 to 30 minutes. Note: don’t over-marinate the chicken as the acids in the pineapple can give it a weird texture if it marinates for too long.
4. Meanwhile, coat the reserved pineapple rings with the vegetable oil and grill it over medium-high heat until both sides are charred, about 5 to 7 minutes per side. Once it’s done, remove it from the heat and finely chop and add to a large mixing bowl. Finely chop the reserved onion and cilantro and add to the bowl with the pineapple, then combine with the lime juice and salt, and set aside.
5. Pull the chicken out of the marinade and shake off any excess. Grill it over medium heat, covered, until the marinade is caramelized with a bit of charring, 10 to 12 minutes per side. Remove from the heat and let rest for just a couple of minutes before serving with the grilled pineapple salsa.