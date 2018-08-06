Get Grilling: Chicken Al Pastor

Grilled Chicken al Pastor Total Time: 1 hour Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients: 1 pineapple

1 white onion

3 cloves garlic, peeled

½ cup white vinegar

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 pounds boneless skinless thighs

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ cup lightly packed cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

½ teaspoon salt