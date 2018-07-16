Get Grilling: Chili-Lime Shrimp

Grilled Chili-Lime Shrimp Total Time: 25 Minutes Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients: 2 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Zest of 1 lime

2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined (16 to 20 count)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup Miller Lite Hot Sauce

Lime wedges for serving

Chopped fresh cilantro for serving