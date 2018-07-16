Get Grilling: Chili-Lime Shrimp

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for grilled chili-lime shrimp, with a spicy Miller Lite hot sauce.
Grilled Chili-Lime Shrimp
Total Time: 25 Minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Zest of 1 lime
- 2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined (16 to 20 count)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ cup Miller Lite Hot Sauce
- Lime wedges for serving
- Chopped fresh cilantro for serving
Directions:1. In a large bowl, combine the chili powder, coriander, cayenne pepper, and lime zest. Add the shrimp and olive oil and toss to coat. Let marinate for 15 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, prepare the grill with medium-high flame, let it get warm for at least 5 minutes. If your shrimp are on the smaller side and you’re worried they’ll fall through the cracks, place a sheet of foil directly over the flame. Cover the grill and let it heat for at least 5 minutes.
3. Salt the shrimp just before cooking. Scatter them over the grill, making sure that none of them overlap, and brush the Miller Lite Hot Sauce all over the tops. Grill until they’re opaque and firm, 2 to 3 minutes per side. If you’re cooking them on foil, cover the lid while they cook and expect each side to take about 1 minute longer.
4. Remove the shrimp from the heat and serve immediately with lime wedges and cilantro.
Miller Lite Hot Sauce
Total Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: About 2 cups
Ingredients:
- 5 jalapeño peppers
- 1-2 habañero pepper (optional for extra heat)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon agave syrup
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:1. Remove just the stems of the jalapeños and 1 habañero pepper and roughly chop them; do not remove the seeds and membranes.
2. Combine the olive oil and peppers in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook for a minute or two, until the peppers begin to soften, then add the garlic. Cook for another 30 seconds or so, just until it’s fragrant.
3. Add the remaining ingredients, increase the heat to medium-high, and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and cool completely.
4. Taste the sauce -- if you like your hot sauce extra hot (or if your jalapeños are relatively mild), chop another habanero and add it to the pan. Puree everything in a food processor and refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 week.