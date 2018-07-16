Get Grilling: Hot Wings With Avocado Crema

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for hot wings with a smooth avocado crema.
Grilled Hot Wings with Avocado Crema
Total Time: 40 Minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- ½ cup (1 stick) butter
- ½ cup Miller Lite Hot Sauce
- ¼ cup agave syrup
- 2 avocados
- 1 cup crema or sour cream
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ½ cup lightly chopped cilantro
- 4½ pounds chicken wings and drumettes
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- Zest of 2 limes
- ¼ cup olive oil
Directions:1. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the Miller Lite Hot Sauce and agave syrup. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes or so, until it thickens slightly. Remove from the heat and set aside.
2. Separately, to make the avocado crema, pit the avocados and purée them, in a food processor or by hand with a fork, with the crema and lime juice. Stir in the cilantro until incorporated.
3. Pat the wings dry. Combine the salt, pepper, coriander, and lime zest; sprinkle it evenly over the chicken, then brush all over with olive oil.
4. Prepare your grill with a medium flame and let it get warm for at least 5 minutes. Grill the wings skin side down, cover, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes per side, until the skin is crisp and golden.
5. Add the cooked wings to a large bowl and cover with the hot sauce mixture. Toss to coat and serve immediately, with avocado crema on the side for dipping.
Miller Lite Hot Sauce
Total Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: About 2 cups
Ingredients:
- 5 jalapeño peppers
- 1-2 habañero pepper (optional for extra heat)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon agave syrup
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:1. Remove just the stems of the jalapeños and 1 habañero pepper and roughly chop them; do not remove the seeds and membranes.
2. Combine the olive oil and peppers in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook for a minute or two, until the peppers begin to soften, then add the garlic. Cook for another 30 seconds or so, just until it’s fragrant.
3. Add the remaining ingredients, increase the heat to medium-high, and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and cool completely.
4. Taste the sauce -- if you like your hot sauce extra hot (or if your jalapeños are relatively mild), chop another habanero and add it to the pan. Puree everything in a food processor and refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 week.