Get Grilling: Hot Wings With Avocado Crema

Grilled Hot Wings with Avocado Crema Total Time: 40 Minutes Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients: ½ cup (1 stick) butter

½ cup Miller Lite Hot Sauce

¼ cup agave syrup

2 avocados

1 cup crema or sour cream

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ cup lightly chopped cilantro

4½ pounds chicken wings and drumettes

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon ground coriander

Zest of 2 limes

¼ cup olive oil