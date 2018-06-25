Get Grilling: Potato Salad with Scallions and Lime

Grilled Potato Salad with Scallions and Lime Total Time: 30 minutes Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients: Aluminum foil

3 pounds new potatoes, washed (if potatoes are larger, cut into 1-1½ inch pieces)

6 scallions, chopped

6 tablespoons olive oil

6 tablespoons lime juice

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup loosely packed cilantro, chopped

Lime wedges for serving