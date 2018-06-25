Get Grilling: Potato Salad with Scallions and Lime

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for potato salad with scallions and lime.
Grilled Potato Salad with Scallions and Lime
Total Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- Aluminum foil
- 3 pounds new potatoes, washed (if potatoes are larger, cut into 1-1½ inch pieces)
- 6 scallions, chopped
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup loosely packed cilantro, chopped
- Lime wedges for serving
Directions:1. Tear 4 sheets of foil, roughly 18 inches long. Divide the potatoes and scallions evenly among the 4 sheets
and lift the foil around the potatoes and scallions to create a packet. Add 1 ½ tablespoons each of olive
oil and lime juice to each packet. Tightly fold the edges to seal.
2. Prepare your grill with medium-high heat and let it get warm for at least 5 minutes. Add the packets and
cover the grill. Let cook for 20 to 30 minutes, rotating the packets after the first 10 minutes. They’re ready
when you can easily pierce the potatoes through the foil with a fork. Pull off the heat.
3. When the packets are cool enough to handle, open them and dump the potatoes and charred scallions
into a large serving bowl. Use a potato masher or the back of a fork to coarsely mash most of the
potatoes, leaving some intact. Add the sour cream and salt, stirring to coat, then fold in the cilantro. Serve
warm or at room temperature with extra lime.