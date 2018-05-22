Get Grilling: Miller Lite BBQ Skirt Steak

Miller Lite BBQ Skirt Steak Total Time: 15 minutes, plus time to marinate Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients: 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Zest of 1 lime

1 clove garlic, minced

2 pounds skirt steak (or flank steak, if skirt steaks is unavailable)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Miller Lite BBQ Sauce