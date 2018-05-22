Get Grilling: Miller Lite BBQ Skirt Steak

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one that uses the beer for barbecue skirt steak.
Miller Lite BBQ Skirt Steak
Total Time: 15 minutes, plus time to marinate
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- Zest of 1 lime
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 pounds skirt steak (or flank steak, if skirt steaks is unavailable)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- Miller Lite BBQ Sauce
Directions:1. To make the marinade, combine the olive oil, brown sugar, soy sauce, lime zest, and garlic. Add the steak to a ziplock bag or a bowl, evenly coat it with the marinade, and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
2. Prepare your grill so most of it has a high flame, leaving one area cool for indirect heat. With the lid closed, allow the grate to get as hot as possible, ideally up to 600°F.
3. Just before you cook the steak, sprinkle it all over with the salt. Grill for about 2 minutes and then, if you want crosshatching, use your tongs to rotate it about 45 degrees and cook for another 1 or 2 minutes. Flip, baste the top of the steak with a bit of Miller Lite BBQ Sauce, and repeat on the second side. Skirt steaks vary in width, but for a medium-rare steak, it will take approximately 6 to 7 minutes; if it’s very thin and cooking too quickly, move it to indirect heat.
4. Allow the steak to rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Thinly slice the steak, against the grain and on a bias, and serve with more Miller Lite BBQ Sauce.
Miller Lite BBQ Sauce
Total Time: 40 minutes
Yield: About 2½ cups
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 jalapeño, stem removed, with membranes and seeds for additional heat
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- ¼ cup orange juice
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
Directions:1. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the jalapeños and cook until they start to soften approximately 5 to 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds or so, until it becomes fragrant.
2. Add the ketchup, Miller Lite, orange juice, brown sugar, salt, and spices. Bring to a boil, then simmer, stirring occasionally, until it’s thick, 30 minutes or so. Remove from the heat and blitz in a food processor until smooth.