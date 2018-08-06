Get Grilling: Turkey Burgers With Avocado

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for turkey burgers with avocado.
Grilled Turkey Burger with Avocado
Total Time: 30 minutes, plus time to chill
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 pounds ground turkey
- 1 large red onion
- Vegetable oil for grilling
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 6 slices cheddar or Swiss cheese
- 6 potato rolls
- 2 avocados, roughly mashed
- Miller Lite BBQ Sauce, for serving
- Miller Lite Whole-Grain Mustard, for serving
- ¾ cup lightly packed arugula
- 1 to 2 tomatoes, sliced
Directions:1. Before you make the burgers, make sure the turkey is very cold. If you’re in a hurry, you can spread it in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze for 10 or 15 minutes, just until it’s well chilled all the way through.
2. In a large bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, egg, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper. Add the turkey and mix just to incorporate. Gently shape it into 6 even patties, just a little wider than the rolls, and press a shallow thumbprint into the center of each. Refrigerate on a plate until you’re ready to grill.
3. Prepare the grill with medium-high heat on one side and low heat on the other, and let it get warm for at least 5 minutes. Slice the onion across to cut it into rings, about ½-inch each; try to keep the layers together. Brush oil all over the burger patties and the onion; sprinkle the salt evenly over the patties.
4. Add the patties and the onions to the grill over high heat. Cover and cook for 4 to 5 minutes per side, until the patties are firm with good grill markings and the onions start to char on the edges.
5. Move the patties to low (or indirect) heat and top each one with a slice of cheese. Meanwhile, split the rolls and toast over high heat for 20 to 30 seconds, until they are warm.
6. Spread the rolls with mashed avocado, Miller Lite BBQ Sauce, and Miller Lite Whole-Grain Mustard. Add the turkey burgers and top each one with a heap of arugula, a slice of tomato, and grilled onions. Serve immediately.
TIP: To give your sliced tomato extra flavor, lightly drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper when building your burger.
TIP: In addition to toasting the inside halves of the rolls, flip them over on the grill so you get nice grill marks on the outside of each half.
Miller Lite Whole-Grain Mustard
Total Time: 5 minutes, plus time to soak
Yield: About 2 cups
Ingredients:
- ½ cup mustard seeds (yellow, brown, or a combination)
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup Miller Lite
- ¼ cup honey or agave syrup
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:1. In a small bowl, add the mustard seeds and cover with vinegar and Miller Lite. Add in the honey and the salt and stir to combine. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let soak overnight in the refrigerator, so the seeds absorb some of the liquid.
2. Add mustard seeds and all their soaking liquid to a blender. Puree until the mixture is pretty smooth, with a few mustard seeds still whole. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Miller Lite BBQ Sauce
Total Time: 40 minutes
Yield: About 2½ cups
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 jalapeño, stem removed, with membranes and seeds for additional heat
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- ¼ cup orange juice
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
Directions:1. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the jalapeños and cook until they start to soften approximately 5 to 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds or so, until it becomes fragrant.
2. Add the ketchup, Miller Lite, orange juice, brown sugar, salt, and spices. Bring to a boil, then simmer, stirring occasionally, until it’s thick, 30 minutes or so. Remove from the heat and blitz in a food processor until smooth.