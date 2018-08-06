Get Grilling: Turkey Burgers With Avocado

Grilled Turkey Burger with Avocado Total Time: 30 minutes, plus time to chill Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients: ¼ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 pounds ground turkey

1 large red onion

Vegetable oil for grilling

1 teaspoon kosher salt

6 slices cheddar or Swiss cheese

6 potato rolls

2 avocados, roughly mashed

Miller Lite BBQ Sauce, for serving

Miller Lite Whole-Grain Mustard, for serving

¾ cup lightly packed arugula

1 to 2 tomatoes, sliced