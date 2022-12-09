Spice Up Boxed Pasta with This Fiery Assassin’s Spaghetti Recipe

When TikTok’s “Pasta Queen,” Nadia Caterina Munno, pans her camera over a sumptuous plate of carbs, she never forgets to utter, “Just gorgeous.” For Munno, these words are not just a cheeky catch phrase, but part of a grander cooking philosophy. The TikTok star believes that when you look and feel gorgeous, you will inevitably create better pasta.

“It’s not cool anymore to be a homemaker,” observes Munno, who comes from a long line of women who did just that. But she’s proud of that role, maintaining that it’s not mutually exclusive with being a successful businesswoman, nor does it exist for the sole purpose of serving others. “I notice that when I feel good about myself—when I’m wearing what I want, when I tell myself that I’m gorgeous—I add that extra little sparkle to the food, versus going in with the mind frame of ‘I have to do this. This is just my duty.’”

In her debut cookbook, The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook, out now, Munno details her family’s connection to the dried pasta business, which dates back to the 1800s in southern Italy. Her recipes, which touch on personal memories, include everything from the fresh pasta dough she learned from her nonna to the recipes that went viral later on in her TikTok career.