Butterfingers Might Soon Be Spicy as Hell

Butterfinger Cups
Butterfinger

If you love spicy food, you're not exactly lacking in meal options. But it's a little more difficult to find spicy candy, unless you're a weirdo who shoves jalapeños in their Snickers bar. Beginning next year, those weirdos (and you!) won't have to try too hard to get their spicy candy fix, as Butterfinger miiiiiight release Smokin' Hot Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups, according to the Instagram Candy Hunting.

While this hasn't been confirmed by the Butterfinger parent company Nestlé or brand ambassador Bartholomew J. Simpson, Candy Hunting has a serious history of breaking important snack-related news way before anyone else. And CH says that sometime next year Butterfinger's Cups will feature a hit of cayenne pepper in the peanut butter.

If you need some heat in your daily life while you wait for the Butterfinger to come out, we recommend drinking. These beers, in particular.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and needs this candy now. Follow him to snacks @LeeBreslouer.

