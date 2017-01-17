Eating Spicy Foods Could Help You Live Longer

The next time you reach for one more hot wing -- your brow caked with sweat, mouth on fire, gut busting the last notch on your belt to its breaking point -- remember: It's all for your (long-term) health, man.

A new study from the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont found regularly consuming red hot chili peppers (the food, not these guys) could lead to a "13 percent reduction in total mortality." In layman's terms, this means the spicy peppers will help you, um... die less. So don't feel guilty if you want to invest a couple hundred dollars into your growing hot sauce collection.