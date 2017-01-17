Food & Drink

Eating Spicy Foods Could Help You Live Longer

By Published On 01/17/2017 By Published On 01/17/2017
Spicy Peppers
Foodio/Shutterstock

Trending

related

Hacks to Make Your Tiny NYC Apartment Seem Bigger (Yes, It's Possible)

related

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Can You Ever Take Back Cheating?

related

Local Chicago Businesses You Should Support in 2017

The next time you reach for one more hot wing -- your brow caked with sweat, mouth on fire, gut busting the last notch on your belt to its breaking point -- remember: It's all for your (long-term) health, man.

A new study from the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont found regularly consuming red hot chili peppers (the food, not these guys) could lead to a "13 percent reduction in total mortality." In layman's terms, this means the spicy peppers will help you, um... die less. So don't feel guilty if you want to invest a couple hundred dollars into your growing hot sauce collection.

This is the latest study to make the claim that spicy food facilitates a longer life. It was notably more expansive and thorough than previous studies, using data collected from more than 16,000 Americans that were followed for up to 23 years in some cases. The data showed a diet high in spicy foods like chili peppers reduced mortality in test subjects, slowing down fatalities related to high blood pressure and strokes in particular.

Despite the validity of their findings, the researchers have yet to discover why a diet high in hot chili peppers can improve long-term health. But the study's two main authors, professor Benjamin Littenberg, MD and medical student Mustafa Chopan '17, state that capsaicin, an active ingredient in chili peppers, may "play a role in cellular and molecular mechanisms that prevent obesity and modulate coronary blood flow," and that the peppers also possess antimicrobial properties that might alter someone's gut bacteria (for the better). 

Regardless, it's good to know that Taco Bell has always had my best interest at heart. I always knew I liked those guys. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He's never once peed on a busboy, but once he threw up on a horse. Follow him @wilfulton.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Signs You're in a Bullshit Steakhouse

related

READ MORE
A Man Stopped at In-N-Out While Being Chased by the Police

related

READ MORE
Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell
Off the Menu

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like