Why the Spiralizer Has Everyone Going Zoodle Crazy

But foods with looser builds or mushy insides are tough

Onions, tightly wadded greens, and big, sphere-shaped fruits and veggies can be tricky but not entirely undoable. Shoving cabbage hunks through a number-two blade gave me a hash-like mess, which just happened to be an ideal shape for my sauerkraut. Onions are a little more straightforward, but only really keep their shape when shoved through the ribbony blade, and should be used as fresh as possible to avoid turning into a sloppy white mess.

I experienced a couple stumbling blocks, but none as major as the time I tried to zoodle a salami. I just happened to have a nice salami roll lying around, the fancy kind you slice up and serve on a cheese plate. So, I figured, "Hey, this stuff seems hard enough. Maybe I can make a creatively textured meat salad out of it." And what began as a harmless inquiry ended in a fatty, coagulated mound of meat jammed into every blade I tested. My apologies, salami -- I should have known better than to try to improve upon such a perfect food.