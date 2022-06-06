How Dates and Bee Pollen Make This Chocolate Irresistible

Medjool dates are one of the oldest cultivated fruits. But even an old fruit can get a revamp and be used in new ways. In this case: chocolate bars by Spring & Mulberry. The Raleigh-based brand founded by Kathryn Shah and Sarah Bell launched in March with five different chocolate bars all sweetened by dates.

“The idea behind the brand is to really explore a world of sweet beyond sugar,” says Shah, who previously worked for brands like Unilever and Pantone. “I love dates so much. They’re jammy, they’re caramelly, they’re chewy. They’re like nature.”

Dates likely originated in Iraq and are prevalent in countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Usually sold as dried fruit, they’re known worldwide for their health benefits and their chewy-sticky texture. On a trip to Dubai, Shah discovered that the fruit in its whole form is actually prized (they’ll be given as gifts, for example).

“That really stuck with me, because it made me think for the first time that the way that we present dried fruit and nuts and dates in general in the United States,” she says. “Of course no one wants to eat them because they’re stuck in the back of a dimly lit natural grocery store in the bulk bins where they look like they've been left to basically shrivel up.”

Shah developed an even deeper appreciation for dates when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. “That just put my whole life on hold because I had to go through nearly a year of treatment, like 20 weeks of chemotherapy alone,” she says. She was in her early 30s at the time and, in addition to her medical treatment, made dietary changes like dropping refined sugar and increasing ingredients that are high in antioxidants like cacao, berries, and dates.

While focusing on these ingredients had a good effect on her personally, she says, it made her realize just how one-note most dessert products are. “I thought it would be interesting to explore this world of sweet date sugar and to explore sweetness in all of its facets rather than through the one hit that is sugar,” she says.