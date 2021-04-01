Why Sprinkles Are Suddenly Turning Couture

Jimmies, shots, hundreds-and-thousands, nonpareils—whatever you call them, the confetti-like world of sprinkles has become increasingly couture. What used to be simple colorful spheres baked into funfetti cake or unremarkable brown strands topped on soft serve have evolved into blends that include luxe pearls, shades of rose gold and silver, cartoony shapes, and tons of edible glitter. Sprinkle blends allude to fairies, unicorns, mermaids, and other fantasies.

“Sprinkles have really hit their high point when people started putting sprinkles on Instagram. I hate to say it, but there’s a big correlation with having sprinkles on something and the number of likes that you get,” says Carmel Hagen, the founder of plant-based baking supply company, Supernatural Kitchen. “I don’t want that to be the world that we live in; I wish it wasn’t true but I think it is. The whimsicality of something, this new fascination with food styling, is all of the sudden something that everyone is doing.”

This includes Hagen herself. Although she worked in tech for a decade before starting her naturally dyed sprinkles brand, Hagen’s heart has always been in baking and cake-decorating. She was in a Pillsbury bake-off in the third grade and back then, she didn’t care what the cake tasted like (as long as it tasted like sugar), but was enamored with the possibilities of how it could look. As her desire to be in tech ebbed, her passion for baking pointed her to her next endeavor: founding Supernatural Kitchen.

Liz Butts, the founder of Sprinkle Pop, also attributes the popularity of cake-decorating with the explosion of haute sprinkles—a community she too is closely tied to. “I really think there has been a huge, over the past ten years, growth in the cake-decorating industry. It’s something that people can do at home on the side like I did.”

Before starting Sprinkle Pop in 2017, Butts worked in finance and baked cakes on the side. Although leaping from finance to sprinkle creating seems like a huge stretch, Butts attributes much of her success to the lessons she learned in “corporate America” and applies her math skills to her products.

“I have a mathematical formula to create these mixes from my finance background,” she begins. “We have five to six different components that go into every single sprinkle mix and from each one there’s a percentage. We only have so many jimmies in a sprinkle mix and so many nonpareils. I have an actual formula built out for those gross percentages and those percentages actually get broken down to how many colors there are in a mix.” By relying on a dreamt up formula, Butts ensures the quality of her products are consistent, regardless of the color scheme or theme in her mixes. “If you have too many colors in a mix, they can become muddy if you’re using too many small pieces. There is a bit of knowledge that goes behind creating a well-composed sprinkle mix.”