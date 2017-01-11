Starbucks Is Rolling Out Weekend Brunch!

Stop the presses, folks!! Starbucks has been quietly testing out a new weekend-only brunch menu, Grub Street reports.

Of course, the new goods -- which include baked French toast, fresh-blueberry-topped Belgian waffles, and two different cage-free-egg quiche options -- are not available nationwide just yet. As Starbucks Melody (the premier authority on all things 'Bucks) reports, the trial began sometime in the waning weeks of August, at 78 Seattle and Portland locations.

The new menu, if it sticks, will certainly round out the coffee chain's already robust offerings. Check out some early adopters' Instagram photos below.