Move Over, Umami: 'Starchy' Is the Sixth Taste

Aside from the gimmes -- friends, family, dog, etc. -- there are few things in this world I care about more than toast. So you can imagine my delight when I read on New Scientist that there's a scientist at Oregon State University who believes "starchy" is a veritable taste, no different than salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and, the late-21st-century addition, umami.

Food scientist Juyun Lim did a series of tests in which volunteers were given various carbohydrate solutions. The participants all identified a starch-like taste both before and after they were given a compound that blocks the tongue's sweet-taste receptors, so we know they detected this taste before the carb broke down into sugar, as carbs do. "Asians would say it was rice-like, while Caucasians described it as bread-like or pasta-like. It’s like eating flour," Lin says.