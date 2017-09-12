If You've Bought Tuna Since 2009, You're Owed $25 Cash or $50 in Tuna

Do you buy canned tuna fish? Yes? Like, to eat?? Really? Well, if it's of the StarKist variety, you're entitled to $25 in cash or $50 in tuna. Two in the can's worth one in the... wallet? Who knows.
According to Consumerist, A class-action lawsuit was brought against StarKist by a man who alleged the company was purposely under-filling the cans by a few tenths of an ounce. Starkist apparently did not admit fault, but the case has been settled. Now, can we bring the same case against all chip brands for chip bags being literally half full?
If you live in the US and have bought even just one 5oz can of any of the following StarKist tunas between February 19th, 2009 and October 31st, 2014 (which, we're going to assume is a lot of you), you’re eligible to file a claim:
Chunk Light Tuna in Water
Chunk Light Tuna in Oil
Solid White in Water
Solid White in Oil
Because it's pretty unlikely that you have a receipt saved from five years ago (or even yesterday), StarKist is asking consumers to claim their date of purchase under penalty of perjury. Get that money! (Or, like, 16 cans of tuna... you do you, pal.)
