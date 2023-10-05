Kick Off the State Fair of Texas® at Home with These 3 Recipes

What they say about Texas is true: everything is bigger, especially their state fair. As the largest in the nation, the State Fair of Texas® draws in more than 2 million visitors for its pig races, butter sculptures, amusement rides, and, of course, the indulgent (and slightly outrageous) food.

But as much fun as it is tasting these dishes IRL, sometimes you want to relive the experience of the state fair at home. To help you get started, Chef Tiffany Derry scaled down three of her state fair recipes so you can make them at home. Her secret ingredient to unlocking that state-fair-style? Adding Lay's® Classic potato chips into every bite. From pimento cheese dip to crispy potato balls and mini Key lime pies, these recipes will transport you back to the fair’s grounds.