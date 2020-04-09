Steak 'n Shake Is Offering Everyone Totally Free Fries Every Day

The days can get preeeeetty long when you don't leave the house. Steak 'n Shake is expanding an offer it previously had for essential workers to help you break up the day a little.
The chain is calling it the "We're All Essential" initiative. Now, anyone who goes to a Steak 'n Shake drive-thru can get a totally free order of fries. A representative confirmed to Thrillist that there is no minimum purchase required. You can just grab some of those sweet, crunchy fries.
"In such challenging times, we would like to do our part for our communities by giving our free fries to all," Sardar Biglari, CEO of Steak 'n Shake, said in a statement.
The chain also has other promotions going if you're looking for a deal when you pick up your free fries. You can get a Family 4-Pack Meal Deal with four Double 'n Cheese Steakburgers, four orders of fries, and four sodas for $19.99. There's also a happy hour from 2-5pm Monday through Friday that can land you half-price milkshakes and drinks.
The offer of free fries is ongoing. "Since there’s no end to self-isolation, there’s no end to the promotion," a representative tells Thrillist.
