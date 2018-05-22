Get Grilling: Green Chile, Corn & Tomato Salsa

Corn, Tomato, and Hatch Chile Salsa Total Time: 20 minutes Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients: 3 ears of corn, husked

2 hatch chiles (or substitute poblano peppers if hatch chiles are unavailable)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Tortilla chips for serving