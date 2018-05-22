Get Grilling: Green Chile, Corn & Tomato Salsa

Do you really want to serve your friends the same burgers and hot dogs they've had at everyone else's barbecue this summer? We didn’t think so. Luckily, we teamed up with celeb chef Aaron Sanchez and Miller Lite to bring you these grill recipes that are sure to spice up your summer, like this one for salsa with green chiles, corn, and tomatoes.
Corn, Tomato, and Hatch Chile Salsa
Total Time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 3 ears of corn, husked
- 2 hatch chiles (or substitute poblano peppers if hatch chiles are unavailable)
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Tortilla chips for serving
Directions:1. Prepare your grill with a high flame and let it get warm for at least 5 minutes.
2. Drizzle the vegetable oil over the corn and hatch chiles, be sure to coat thoroughly. Grill until they’re
tender with some charring all over, 10 to 12 minutes total, flipping them halfway through – the chiles’ skin
will be nearly blackened.
3. Take off the grill and let rest until cool enough to handle. Peel away the papery, charred skin from the
chiles and split them open to remove the stem and seeds. Cut the kernels off the corn and finely chop the
chiles, them combine them both in a bowl with the cherry tomatoes, lime juice, salt, and cayenne pepper.
Serve right away with tortilla chips.