Even French Toast Is Creepy in a New Stephen King-Inspired Cookbook

When you think of Stephen King, the chilling author known for titles like IT and The Shining, the darkest, creepiest thoughts you can summon come to mind: Prom queens doused in pig’s blood, killer clowns, and psychic looks into a hotel’s horrific past.

But since releasing Castle Rock Kitchen: Wicked Good Recipes from the World of Stephen King, recipe developer and lifelong King fan Theresa Carle-Sanders now connects the horror writer’s work to comforting pots of baked beans, hearty batches of French toast, and other homey recipes.

While she finds that many struggle to find the connection between horror or fantasy and food, Carle-Sanders says once you start looking for it, novels of all genres generally feature food in some way. (She’s penned two other cookbooks based on the Outlander series.)

The cookbook takes inspiration from all the food mentioned in King’s novels and short stories, resulting in a collection of ’70s-era comfort foods and classic coastal Maine dishes. To dream up the list of King-inspired recipes, Carle-Sanders immersed herself in the world of the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock, reading nearly 60 works from the author’s oeuvre and picking out all of the thoughtful food descriptions.