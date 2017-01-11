Amazing Tales of Saintly Restaurant Customers

"Fuck! I felt so good about this couple that I never for a moment saw this coming. I've been D'n'D-ed before, but usually you can look back on the evening and see all the warning signs. Not with these two. I have to sheepishly go to my manager and explain the whole thing, and I have to stand there while he lectures me about making sure to be responsible for the section, blah, blah, blah. Thankfully he comps the meal for me (one of the few benefits about working for a corporate chain). [Editor's Note: Unless Canada's labor laws are in this instance somehow more regressive than those of the US -- which I very strongly doubt -- it would be illegal for him not to comp this. Servers: restaurants CANNOT legally charge you the bill for customers who dine and dash on you. Yes, I know they’ll try to do so anyway. Tell them that is illegal. If they fire you for it, that is grounds to sue, because the law is very, very clear on that point.] Afterward, in a bit of a daze, I finish up for the night and go home feeling really stupid about the whole thing.