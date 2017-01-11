Stories of Restaurant Employees Failing in Spectacular Ways

"Me: What is that?

Her: It's a cruller.

Me: OK, but what is it?

Her: It's a cruller.

Me: Right, I know its name, but is it like a donut?

Her: It's a cruller.

Me (not yet prepared to admit defeat): Yes, but is it sweet or savoury?

Her: It's a cruller.

Me: Would I have it as a snack or a treat?

Her: It's a cruller.

Me (admitting defeat): OK, thanks, I'll leave it.

Her: Don't you want the cruller?

"I bought a donut in another shop instead." -- John Gray

Fucking waiters

"Back in high school I worked as a food prep/cook at a Bennigan's, which was a mid-range chain with a large menu and all sorts of crap on the walls (imagine Moe's Family Feedbag with a vaguely Irish theme. [Editor’s Note: Do people not know what Bennigan’s is/was?] One of the more popular items was a dessert called Death by Chocolate, which featured two different kinds of ice cream, chopped-up candy bars, a crust made from chocolate wafers, and a whole lot of fudge. The ice cream and candy got mixed together in a bowl with the crust added on top before it got refrozen. After that I popped it out of the bowl and cut it into wedges with a two-handed knife (which could have been another task for Hercules). The wedges went back in the freezer to harden again before they got dipped in fudge and frozen again. When it got served it came with hot fudge as well. Yum.