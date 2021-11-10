What’s the Difference Between Stuffing and Dressing?

Design by Grace Han for Thrillist

The starchy mixture served adjacent to your Thanksgiving Day turkey is called stuffing in this house. According to my family, it is the only appropriate word despite the fact that we don’t actually stuff our bird. Stuffing our faces with the rehydrated bread nuggets bolsters the sentiment, however. As a child, my assumption was that the name stuffing was such because it was the most filling thing on the table—a food with a name that spoke to its purpose. Charming. Turns out, stuffing is defined as “a mixture used to stuff another food, traditionally poultry, before cooking.” I’ll accept it. Dressing then, in technical terms, is cooked in a pan outside of the turkey cavity. Herein lies the only actual difference between the two. The juiciest information on the matter (arguably not the turkey, *sigh*) is the highly debated vernacular used tableside at your family’s feast. Apparently, the term for the side dish is hotly contested based on regionality. It’s so frequently debated in our culture that the tried-and-true turkey supplier Butterball felt it was imperative to conduct a survey, revealing that regardless of how the dish was cooked, most of the country—including literally all New Englanders—refer to the side as stuffing. The Pacific Northwest holds true to the term, with Washington and Nevada as dressing outliers, mirroring the predominant number of folks in Southernmost regions who are diehard to dress. In fact, crispy cornbread dressing is a Southern staple and acts like an inside-out recipe, with many versions calling for turkey giblet stock or gravy, like this version by Toni-Tipton Martin from her book, Jemima Code. While the two common names vary based on your zip code, the components of the dish won’t affect its title—be it cornbread, country bread, sourdough, or whatever other leavened thing you fancy. But, if you’re making stuffing that’s truly stuffed, fair warning, you’ve got to accurately temp your bird to at least 165 degrees. There’s an increased risk of food-borne illness with this method, ergo a less fashion forward method as of late. Those added roasted poultry juices can arguably make the dish more scrumptious, something to consider should you decide to form your creation in a separate vessel.

Kevin Cimino, a Los Angeles-based chef and restaurant consultant shared his take on the beloved bread and veg comfort food. “Like any mixture that will be stretched with a starch, just make sure the base is highly flavorful and delicious alone,” he says. “A tasty broth or stock will really help permeate the bread with the flavors you have built. That, and using high protein, high gluten, naturally leavened bread is my recommendation if you’re going for a good bread pudding consistency.” Now you get to decide on naming it stuffing, dressing, or savory bread pudding! Cimino also recommends lightly frying the dish for some texture, rather than dehydrating it in the oven, where it could get too mushy. Plus, he advises, don’t be afraid to get creative. For his part, he wanted to “dream big” and make a dressing that mimicked Oyster Rockefeller. He doesn’t work from an exact recipe, but does a variation in reference to Chef John Currence’s Oyster Madeline. “I make a garlicky creamed spinach with bacon, finished with Parmigiano cheese. Then, I lightly fry sourdough bread and add the chunks into the creamed spinach with a little bit of the remaining spinach water and some seasoned stock,” he explains. “Once well incorporated, I take about a dozen or so shucked and once diced large oysters, and stir them into the dressing, off heat. The dressing goes into a casserole dish and I’ll refrigerate it [until it’s time to serve]. Grate more of the cheese on top and bake until warm and well caramelized. The fresh oyster taste will remain after reheating since you tempered them into the dressing.” Cimino’s iteration proves there are no bounds when it comes to the side dish. It’s an opportunity to make all kinds of ingredients a touch more dewy-eyed. I’ll be front and center for the sopped-up starches—I want bread filled with juicy, cheesy, and herbed out enthusiasm. “I enjoy how dressing can be a bit of a barometer for the remnants of other heritages that could be present at the table,” Cimino says. “I always appreciated the dried fruit and sausage my mom would put in her dressing to appease the Mediterranean influences on my dad’s side. That, and celery seems to take a certain gravitas in dressings and stuffings, as well. The pale green shoots stick out in my memory amongst the homogenous mushy bread texture, and I am not exactly sure why, other than to say I have an affinity for celery now as an adult.” Relatable. Are you only eating this side dish on the high holiday? Incorrect, my friend! Cimino agrees: “It can be a solid landing pad for proteins throughout the year, especially if you need to stretch a few good ingredients.” I can personally attest to shamelessly loving the boxed version all year round—it’s consistently on market shelves because it’s a perfect food. Whether home cooked or poured out like cereal and stirred ’round with stock and butter to deliver that aromatic, crumby sludge, I encourage the masses to eat more stuffing. Be your own Butterball.

