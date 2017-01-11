Meet the Dumbest Customers of All Time

“During the trip, it was her birthday, so my friend and I decided to treat her to breakfast at an upscale restaurant. After all, she had done so well all week and was so full of pride with all of her ‘sophisticated dining,’ she was certainly ready for something really upscale.

“The particular restaurant we selected for the birthday fete is truly beautiful with the highest standards of service. We were seated at the entrance, and our friend was overwhelmed by the elegant atmosphere. She ordered pancakes with raspberries and Devonshire cream. When her order arrived, her eyes nearly popped out of her head. Without saying a word, she took her linen napkin and began wiping up the Devonshire cream. She then grabbed an additional linen napkin and continued to saturate the napkins with the cream and raspberry sauce. She proceeded to wad the napkins up and place them to the right side of her plate; it looked like she had flopped a used sanitary napkin on the table. Diners entering the place stared hard at the disaster.